The following players have been selected to represent the Isle of Man in this year’s NatWest Island Games in Guernsey between July 8-14.
Jess Li, Kim Clague, Mia Kirk, Philippa Li, Leah Brennan, Tobey Cheng, Matt Nicholson, Alex Buck, Neil Harding and Steven Quayle.
Ben Li will be team coach.
Kim Clague will be bidding for her fifth consecutive success in the women’s doubles event, having first competed in the Island Games back in 2005.
She made her debut at the Shetland Games in 2005 when aged 17 and her first wins came with Cristen Marritt in 2013. They successfully defended that title in 2015.
Clague then won in 2017 and the last Island Games in 2019 at Gibraltar with Jess Li.
She has also represented the Isle of Man at three Commonwealth Games – Delhi 2010, Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast, Australia 2018.