Aussie TT ace David Johnson has extended his deal with Lee Hardy Racing for the 2025 season.
Johnson rode for the Kawasaki-powered team at this year’s event, but his TT was cut shut when he crashed on the final lap of the Superbike race when sitting in eighth.
The 41 year old came off his bike at K Tree on the approach to Ramsey in what his team described at the time as a ‘massive crash’. Luckily he wasn’t too badly injured coming away with only a fractured collarbone.
Johnson stated at this year’s event that he was very happy with the pace of the Ninja ZX-10RR he will ride again next term.
He said in June: ‘I was happy with the pace and feel with the bike and was comfortably running in the 131mph laps which is definitely the best start to race week ever for me.’
Johnson will also compete at the North West 200 and several rounds of the British Superbike Championship.