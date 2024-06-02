Australian ace David Johnson was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital after what his team has described as a ‘massive crash’ during the latter stages of Sunday’s Superbike race.
Johnson came off on the approach to Ramsey on the final lap while sitting in eighth on the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki.
The team posted an update on social media saying: ‘David Johnson has had a crash at the Isle of Man TT in today’s Superbike race at K trees.
‘As far as accidents go this was massive.
‘I can report that David was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for checks. Reports are he is all ok and just waiting for results to come back from his CT scan.
‘Further updates to follow.’