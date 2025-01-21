Manxman Mikey Evans has signed for Dafabet Racing for this year’s TT.
The Santon man will contest the Superbike, Superstock, Senior and Supertwin races for the Bristol outfit at this summer’s event.
The team have switched to Honda machinery for the big bike races this season.
The 31-year-old will also compete in the event’s two Supertwin races on the team’s tried and tested Z650 Kawasaki ridden recently by Josh Brookes and Davey Todd.
Evans, winner of the 2017 Senior and Junior Manx Grand Prix races, gets his opportunity with the former TT winners after some superb rides and results around the Mountain Course, with no fewer than 12 top-20 finishes.
Those results have been spread across the classes, but highlights have included seventh and ninth-place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 Supertwin races as well as ninth and 11th in last year’s two Supersport encounters.
His success in the 2024 Supersport races, including a 126.113mph lap, came on the Smith Racing Triumph which he’ll continue to campaign in 2025, but he’s also been making his mark in the 1,000cc races too.
Indeed, 2024 saw him set a new personal best lap of 128.232mph on his Suzuki GSX-R1000 during the Superbike TT, where he was running as high as 11th, while also finishing 16th in the Senior.
That form was what brought Evans to the attention of Dafabet Racing, which continues to be run by the father and son Roy and Ben Constable.
Having joined forces at last year’s Macau Grand Prix, where Evans qualified eighth, they now look to elevate Evans further up the leaderboard just as they’ve done for previous riders, such as Dean Harrison and Ivan Lintin, who won three consecutive lightweight races between them from 2014-2016.
Evans said: ‘I’m really excited for this opportunity with Dafabet Racing especially with a bike as competitive as the Honda Fireblade; a truly competitive bike in the big bike class is all that’s been missing for me.
‘The Suzuki has served me well and I’ve been pleased with the results and the progress we’ve made as a small team, but you only have to look at the entry at the International Road Races and BSB to realise the Honda is the bike to be on.
‘I lapped at 128.2mph and finished inside the top 20 last year, an achievement I was pleased with, but we had a few issues and there’s definitely more speed in me.
‘I believe I’m capable of more and getting as close to the top 10 as possible on the big bike will be the main aim in 2025, but I’m also excited to ride the Kawasaki as it’s widely recognised as one of the best Supertwins on the grid.
‘The team have the experience of running at the sharp end and I’m confident they can help me improve and climb further up the leaderboard - their track record speaks for itself and if I can crack the top five, that’ll be amazing.’
Ben Constable, added: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Michael to the team and are confident that together we can make a significant step forward to put us both where we feel we should be.
‘As a team, we’ve slipped off the radar a bit but we know what it takes to get good results around the Mountain Course and, with Michael and the move to Honda machinery, we believe 2025 is going to be a good year for all concerned.’