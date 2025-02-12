Peter Hickman is looking forward to the start of a new chapter in his racing career following the news that he and Davey Todd are leaving FHO Racing.
Reigning German Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik will ride for FHO in the BSB series, while Hickman and Todd will now race for the BMW Motorrad UK-backed 8TEN Racing in the BSB plus road races, including the TT and North West 200.
8TEN Racing is named after Todd (No.8) and Hickman’s (No.10) race numbers at the TT and will be officially launched on February 26, with the team believed to be made up of mostly ex-FHO Racing mechanics and crew chiefs.
Speaking about the news on social media, Hicky commented: ‘I want to to say a massive thank you to Faye/FHO Racing for everything she has done for me over the last four years.
‘As is normal with racing, we’ve have mega highs and disappointing lows throughout but FHO has and always will be a huge part of my racing career and I’m forever grateful for that opportunity.
‘Now starts another new chapter with team-mate Davey Todd at 8TEn Racing and BMW Motorrad UK BMW Motorrad Motorsport.
‘More news to come later this month, but to say I’m excited would be an understatement. Let’s make 2025 an unforgettable one.’