Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have split from FHO Racing and joined an all-new team ahead of this year’s Isle of Man TT.
With a combined 16 TT wins between them, the duo will no longer ride for Faye Ho’s outfit after FHO decided to run a one-man team for in this year’s British Superbike Championship instead.
Reigning IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik will ride for FHO in the BSB series, while Hickman and Todd will now race for the BMW Motorrad UK-backed 8TEN Racing in the BSB plus road races, including the TT and North West 200.
Speaking about the decision, Ho commented: ‘I am a strong advocate of the British Superbike Championship, one of the most entertaining and competitive series in the world.
‘However, with my long-term goals looking to push motorsports activities in Asia, as well as to keep supporting young women with opportunities in racing, I’ve come to realise I cannot fully commit to the previous levels of time that I have given to BSB and road racing since becoming team owner in 2021 with additional commitments I have back at home in Macau.’
8TEN Racing is named after Todd (No.8) and Hickman’s (No.10) race numbers at the TT and will be officially launched on February 26, with the team believed to be made up of mostly ex-FHO Racing mechanics and crew chiefs.