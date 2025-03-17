Michael Rutter will once again link up with Craig Neve for the Bathams AJN Racing team in this year’s TT.
This will be the third consecutive year the duo have been together, with Rutter once again as team manager.
But there will be change for seven-time winner Rutter though as, for the first time, he opts out of the 1,000cc races, focusing instead on his R7 Yamaha and the three-lap Supertwin races.
Last year saw Rutter, who now has 91 TT starts under his belt, take three more to-10 finishes, with seventh in the opening Supertwin his best result.
He also took a brace of ninths in the Superbike and Senior races, posting a best lap of 129.415mph to prove he’s continuing to ride as well as ever.
Despite those results, he admits the decision to drop the 1,000cc races from his schedule was made immediately after last year’s TT: ‘Sitting on the grid for a Superbike race at the TT is the ultimate and there’s simply no better feeling than doing six laps around the Mountain Course.
‘But, while I was over the moon with a couple of top-10 finishes last year, I knew it was the right time to stop riding a Superbike at the TT and look at the bigger picture (team goals).
‘It’s difficult running a team at the top level and you have to give it 100 percent time and effort otherwise you won’t succeed. Me racing in all the classes at the TT means that an element of that has been taken away and that’s not fair on Craig.
‘My BMW last year was capable of winning but I’m not getting any younger and I’m not getting any faster so it’s the right time to give my place on the grid to another rider and give Craig the full support he should be receiving.’
Lincolnshire’s Neve will continue to ride his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races, for which Rutter has bought in’ former BSB rival’ Ray Stringer.
'He knows the Hondas inside out. That will be a huge help to everyone. He’s got years of experience both with the electronics and chassis set up and it’s all with the idea of giving Craig the best chance possible at this year’s TT.’
Neve will be looking to get his TT career back on track after injury ruined his 2024 campaign. The 34-year-old went into last year’s meeting on a high having finished eighth and 10th in the second Supersport and Senior races of 2023, setting a new personal best lap of 130.863mph in the latter.
His plans were dashed when he crashed heavily at Greeba Castle during qualifying, a severe knee injury limiting him to only one race when finishing a gritty 15th in Supersport two.
Neve commented: ‘After the breakthrough I’d made in 2023, I was looking to really push on last year and crack the top-six, but it obviously turned out to be major disappointment after the practice crash so the aim for 2025 is to get back to where we were two years ago.
‘I’d like to better the results and speeds from then and staying with the same team for the third consecutive year is a huge boost.’
Bathams will also field Neve in the two Supersport races aboard the Triumph Street Triple 765RS.