Joey Thompson will line up for Team York Suzuki by Motul Oils/Talk of the Town in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior races at this summer’s TT aboard a GSX-R1000.
The Yorkshireman made his TT debut in 2017 aged only 19 and has since accumulated 21 race starts.
His debut in the big bike categories came in 2022 and he has a best lap to date of 125.415mph, recorded during the 2024 Senior Race. He has secured two silver and three bronze replicas.
Kevin Pearson, team manager, said: ‘I can speak on behalf of the whole team in saying how pleased we are that Joey has agreed to pilot the GSX-R once again for us in 2026.
‘Joey has shown maturity, professionalism and commitment both on and off the bike.
‘Everybody involved in the team has raced themselves, so we understand what it takes just to pull your leathers on. Together, we’re confident he can build on his previous results.’
Entering his seventh TT, Thompson added: ‘I really enjoy working with the team at York Suzuki.
‘They give me the opportunity and tools to go racing in a pressure-free environment, allowing me to enjoy myself and just focus on my riding.
‘The Suzuki has proven its reliability, finishing all the races we’ve started on it. For 2026, I have no big expectations. I just want to go out there and enjoy riding the best course in the world.
‘In 2025, we never really got a good crack at it with both the Senior TT and Classic TT races being cancelled. I feel like I have a lot left in the bag and I would really like to do myself and the team some justice after all the hard work we have put in.’
