FC Isle of Man came from behind to beat top-of-the-table Wythenshawe in a dramatic night at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
The Ammies arrived at national stadium having won their last four games in a row in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League and therefore boasting an eight-point lead at the summit.
Wythenshawe took the lead in the 13th minute of the contest when Steven Hewitt’s free-kick floated over everyone and crept into Adam Killey’s far corner.
But the Ravens weren’t behind for long as Ste Whitley’s cross evaded everyone in the box, bamboozled keeper Ryan Forde and similarly crept in at the back post to make it 1-1 with only 17 minutes played.
Following a string of good saves from Killey to keep the game level at the break, Rick Holden’s home side took the lead in the 53rd minute when former Wolves and Wigan Athletic youngster Dean Pinnington showed his strength to hold off a defender before slotting past Forde.
From there the Ravens produced a strong rearguard action and some saves from Killey to thank for maintaining that lead.
As the game wore on, Pinnington could have had a second goal when released by Marques Joao Pedro, but Forde got down well to save.
At the other end, the Ravens’ goal was living a charmed life as Karl Clark cleared a deep corner off the line before a second clearance on the line from Harry Best popped up, with Killey doing well to save.
FC Isle of Man keeper Killey then made a good stop and gather in added time to secure all three points for the Manx side and stun the leaders.
- The Ravens are back in action this Saturday at home to Abbey Hey, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
CHARITY WALK
A group of Wythenshawe supporters ‘walked’ to the Isle of Man for the weekend’s match in order to raise money for charity.
Each year the fans - named Amy, Ash, Martin and Wayne - challenge themselves to walk to the furthest away game on Wythenshawe's fixture list.
Martin set up a JustGiving page ahead of the match, saying: ‘We’re raising £2,000 to fund British Heart Foundation's lifesaving research and support Wythenshawe Football Club, a community benefit society in south Manchester.
‘Each year Amy, Ash, Martin and Wayne have challenged themselves to walk to the furthest away game on Wythenshawe Football Club's fixture list - this year their walk doesn't just take them over land but over the Irish Sea too.
‘This walk will be their toughest yet: not only is it the furthest walk they will have done, it is in mid-February and, with a ferry to catch on the Friday afternoon, it means a good pace is required on the final day.’
The quartet set off last Wednesday on their 75-mile walk and the group successfully completed the challenge, reaching the Bowl on Friday evening the day before the game.
At the time of going to press, the group have raised £1,755 of their £2,000 target and the page is still open to donations.
