John McGuinness will be celebrated at the official launch event for this year’s TT.
A special edition of the TT Podcast Live: John McGuinness - Celebrating 30 Years will take place on Friday, April 24 from 7.30pm at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas.
This one-off live event serves as the official curtain-raiser and sets the tone as the countdown to the race fortnight continues.
Hosted by Chris Pritchard and Lee Johnston, the evening will celebrate 30 years of the Morecambe Missile at the TT, tracing his journey from a teenager inspired by his first visit to the island in the 1990s to one of the defining figures of the modern era.
He will be joined on stage by guests including Michael Rutter, Ian Lougher, Conor Cummins, Dean Harrison, Davey Todd and Peter Hickman.
Tickets for the event – which cost £15 - are now on sale at https://www.villagaiety.com/ttpodcast
