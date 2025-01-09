Davey Todd has reclaimed the Duke Road Race Rankings Championship title he first won in 2022.
The Saltburn by Sea star rounded off an excellent 2024 season – in which he claimed his maiden wins at the TT - to become the 21st recipient of the prestigious Geoff Duke Trophy.
The championship covers 12 road racing events in the UK and the end-of-season Macau Grand Prix in the Far East.
The campaign began with Rob Hodson taking an early lead after the opening round, the Bob Smith Spring Cup Road Races at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough.
Hodson held his position at the top of the table through the Cookstown 100, with Manxman Marcus Simpson sitting in second place and Gary McCoy in third.
The first major road race of the year, the North West 200, saw significant changes. Killeagh’s Mike Browne emerged as the leader, with Todd climbing to second and Hodson slipping to third.
Another reshuffle followed the Pre-TT Classic Races where Manxman Joe Yeardsley took the top spot, pushing Browne and Todd into second and third respectively.
The TT marked a pivotal moment in the rankings as Todd seized control of the standings with dominant performances – winning the Superstock and Senior races – relegating Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman to second and third.
Browne dropped to fourth, followed by Laxey resident Dean Harrison in fifth and Yeardsley in sixth.
Todd and Dunlop retained their positions after the Barry Sheene Race at Oliver’s Mount, while Dungannon’s McCoy climbed to third.
The Southern 100 saw another twist, with Dunlop overtaking Todd for the top spot and Browne moving back into third place.
As the season progressed, McCoy surged to the top after four victories at the Cock o’ the North meeting at Oliver’s Mount. This moved Todd to third, while Dunlop settled in second.
But Todd regained control of the standings after a dominant performance at the Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ where he showcased his skills on the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad.
The rain-affected Manx Grand Prix and the abandonment of the Steve Henshaw Gold Cup at Scarborough because of fog left the leaderboard unchanged.
The cancellation of the Macau Grand Prix due to adverse weather also had no impact on the standings, as awards were distributed based on qualifying results.
In the final tally, Todd reclaimed the Duke Road Race Rankings Championship, while McCoy finished second and Hodson took third.
Former champion Dunlop placed fourth, followed by Browne and Tom Weeden in the top six, all scoring over 1,000 points.
Harrison was the leading ‘local’ in 12th place, one ahead of Yeardsley while fellow Manxies Dan Sayle and Simpson were 23rd and 24th.
Other locals overall: 27th Gareth Arnold; 46th Paul Cassidy; 77th Conor Cummins; 94th Mikey Evans; 111th Nathan Harrison; 122nd Marc Colvin; 160th Billy Cummins; 213th Rhys Callister; 218th, Ed Poole; 219th Anthony Redmond; 232nd Jamie Williams; 265th Tomo Burnett; 266th Jason Corcoran; 282nd Chris Moffitt; 286th Paul Turner.