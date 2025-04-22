Joe Yeardsley limbered up for his Cookstown 100 debut this Saturday with a run out at the Bishopscourt short circuit in County Down on Easter Saturday.
Riding for his new sponsor, Scott Racing Motorcycles, he qualified the RS 660 Aprilia fourth for the supertwins and finished fourth in both races held in tricky, damp/wet conditions. They were won by Caolan Irwin (RK Racing/Burrows Engineering Aprilia) ahead of Christian Elkin (Kawasaki) and Kevin Lavery (Kawasaki).
After qualifying 17th for the superbike class first time out on the 1000cc, Yeardsley finished 13th in race one and 19th in the Enkalon Trophy event.
He didn’t ride at Kirkistown on Easter Monday because of the wet conditions. Conor Cummins also pulled out of the event.
Locals Dan Sayle (Moto 3), Luke Blevins, Dale Brew, Brian Appleton (Classic) and Colin Croft (Classic superbike) are also entered for Cookstown, along with former Manx resident Gareth Arnold.