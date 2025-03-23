The Ramsey Rocket, Conor Cummins, will make his competitive debut for his new team next month.
The 38-year-old Manxman will contest the opening round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in County Down on April 5 for the Burrows/RK Racing Team he signed for in October.
It will be Cummins’s maiden competitive outing on the BMW M 1000 RR ahead of contesting the North West 200 and TT later this year.
After a decade on Honda machinery it will be his first time out, aside from testing, on the German manufacturer.
Speaking at the time of signing for John Burrows’s outfit, Cummins said: ‘I’ve obviously spent a lot of time on Honda machinery so the BMW will be a new challenge, but I’ve seen at close quarters just how strong a package it is – the results at the TT speak for themselves – and having had a brief spin on the FHO Racing BMW at Armoy, I’m excited about riding John’s bike.’