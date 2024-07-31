Davey Todd’s stellar season on public roads continued with a hat-trick of wins at the Armoy road races in Northern Ireland last weekend, including victory in the feature 'Race of Legends'.
He set a new absolute course lap record at 109.325mph on his way to a convincing win the main event, and also dominated the second Supersport race two on the Powertoolmate V2 Ducati he rode in the TT.
He reversed the order on Mike Browne who had won the opening Supersport race on Friday evening.
In the Open race, Todd improved his two-year-old lap speed benchmark for the three-mile circuit to 108.691mph with another win, the Milwaukee BMW rider winning by 10.79 seconds from Phil Crowe, with Jamie Coward third.
Todd went even quicker in the 'Race of Legends', to cross the line 6.5 seconds ahead of Crowe, recording the first 109mph plus lap of the three-mile course in the process. Dom Herbertson was third, double Supertwin winner Coward fourth and Marcus Simpson an impressive fifth in his first meeting since the TT.
Conor Cummins was 12th, having finished eighth in his first outing on the FHO Racing BMW in the Open race earlier, three places in front of Simpson.
The latter was followed across the line by Gareth Arnold, seventh and eighth, in Saturday’s twins race, Arnold fifth in the Friday evening opener. He also finished 12th in the same evening’s first Supersport race on damp roads (14th on dry roads in the other), sixth in the 125/Moto 3 and third in the Classic Superbike behind Dave Bell and Crowe to round off a very successful meeting.
Cummins was seventh in Saturday morning’s Supersport race on dry roads, aboard a TH Racing Honda, with WH Racing new signing Mikey Evans 11th.
Rounding up the local performances, Dan Sayle was third in the 350cc Classic.