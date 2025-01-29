Neil Hanson has received an award from Motorsport UK, the governing body of four-wheel motorsport in the country, for his services to the discipline.
At the forefront of Manx motorsport for more than half a century, Neil was nominated for the prestigious Officiel d’Honneur award by fellow local Martin Blackburn.
Allan Dean-Lewis MBE and Sue Sanders both endorsed the recommendation which then went to the full Council.
The black tie Night of Champions awards presentation and dinner took place at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, London on Saturday evening when the achievements of 19 British champions were celebrated across all motorsport disciplines.
These ranged from those starting their career with the Motorsport UK Academy to seasoned champions in car racing, rallying, truck racing, hill climb and rallycross to GT Racing, drag racing and British Touring Cars.
Neil is perhaps better known as the clerk of the course for the TT (eight years) and Manx Grand Prix (14 years) - one of only two Manxmen to hold the top post at the TT along with the late Jack Wood. He has been involved in four-wheel motorsport since his teens.
He was presented with the award by Motorsport UK chairman David Richards CBE, who competed in the 1975 and 1976 Manx International Rallies as co-driver with Tony Pond, finishing third in the latter in a works Triumph TR7.
In 1981 Richards won the World Rally Championship title as co-driver to Ari Vatanen, later founding the Prodrive motorsport and advanced engineering group of which he is still chairman. He is also a former chairman of Aston Martin and a was team principal of the BAR and Benetton Formula One teams.
‘It was a great honour to receive the award,’ said Neil. ‘The late Ken Blackburn was a mentor to me, appointing me as a sector marshal for the Manx Trophy Rally when I was only 19.’
He added that it was especially nice to receive the same award that Ken was presented with in 2012 for his ‘outstanding’ contribution to UK motorsport and the Isle of Man division in particular.
Neil was clerk of the course in the heydays of the Manx International Rally from 1974 to 1986 and has remained involved as a steward at club, national and in some cases international level for car rallies, kart racing and local hill climbs.
British Formula One legend Damon Hill OBE was winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to motorsport that spans an extensive career, while Professor Gordon Murray CBE received the Keith Duckworth Award for his technical excellence in motorsport design and engineering.
Broadcaster Louise Goodman received the Murray Walker Award for an outstanding career covering Formula One and the British Touring Car Championship in particular.
Historic motorsport venue Goodwood was recognised in the Environmental Sustainability Award; Tom Purves received the HRH Prince Michael Award of Merit; Race of Remembrance was celebrated as Motorsport UK’s Event of the Year and Nadine Lewis picked up the BWRDC Lord Wakefield Trophy.
In addition to Ken Blackburn and Neil Hanson, two other local residents have received Officiels d’Honneur awards. The first was Gordon Sweetapple, who was heavily involved in the early days of the Isle of Man Kart Racing Association, and more recently Dr David Stevens MBE head of Motorsport Medical Services.