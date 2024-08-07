When Dean Harrison moved across to the island with his young family in early spring he expressed an interest in taking part in local two-wheel events going forward, including the Gran Fondo cycle race.
Last week he tackled the full-distance 83-mile event and managed to complete it in a little over five-and-a-half hours.
‘It’s a cracking event, it’s really tough with a bit of everything thrown in,’ said the Honda Racing UK star at the finish in Ramsey.
He rode a fair bit of the way with Chris Mitchell, a keen motorbike rider who lost the use of his left arm in a non-racing accident on the Mountain in 2001.
The latter recovered substantially to not only compete in local race events at Jurby, but eventually gain his national ACU licence to enable him to race in the Southern 100 and Manx Grand Prix.
Similarly adapting the controls of his bicycles, ‘Mitch’ is also extremely strong on a bike and has completed tough full-day events like the End to End mtb race and the Gran Fondo on several occasions.
‘I saw Dean on the off-road bit through South Barrule plantation, he was ahead of me until I overtook him on the Injebreck climb,’ said Chris.
‘Dean passed me again on the fast Tholt-y-Will descent but I managed to repass him on the flat section before Ramsey.
‘He came back under me at the final tight left-corner leading into Mooragh Park, and I didn’t sprint finish because of the speed humps at the end.’
They finished 14 seconds apart in 163rd and 164th respectively.
The pair shook hands and when Mitch said that he had raced against him in the Southern 100, Dean answered: ‘Yeh, that’s a bit easier!’.
Harrison will be back doing his day job this weekend for Honda Racing UK on the Fireblade in the BSB meeting at Thruxton, and will miss the Classic Manx Grand Prix this year because of similar commitments with the team at Cadwell Park over the MGP race weekend.
But the ever-enthusiastic Yorkshireman is sure to be back in action in local two-wheel events over the coming autumn and winter.