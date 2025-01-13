TT stars Michael Dunlop and Davey Todd made their debut at Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event on Saturday.
The former MotoGP legend hosts the event at his Tavuilla ranch in Italy every January and this year the two Mountain Course campaigners were invited to take part in the race that features some of the world’s best riders.
Dunlop, who became the most successful rider in the TT’s history last summer after winning four races last year to set a new record of 29 victories, was paired with MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta.
The pair finished 23rd in the event.
Host Rossi and team-mate Luca Marini, who rides for the Repsol Honda MotoGP outfit, were denied victory by surprise winners Diogo Moreira (Moto2) and Thomas Chareyre (Supermoto).
The duo’s winning time was 1 hour 43 minutes 59:623 seconds.
Supersport World Championship pair Elia Bartolini and Lorenzo Baldassarri finished third, while Senior TT winner Todd teamed up with British Superbike ace Ryan Vickers to finish 17th.
Todd, who was confirmed as Duke Road Race Rankings champion once again last week, said after the event: ‘It’s been a lot of fun ripping the [Honda] two stroke around the ranch at the weekend.’
Dunlop and Todd are among the nominees for Friday evening’s Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards.
The former has been nominated in the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year category, while the pair are both in the running for the International Road Racer of the Year award alongside Peter Hickman, Laxey resident Dean Harrison, Glen Irwin and Richard Cooper.