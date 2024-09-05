The Isle of Man national women’s football team look set to miss out on a place in next year’s Island Games in Orkney.
After the football competitions were oversubscribed, organisers held a draw live on BBC Radio Orkney to determine which sides would be included in the 2025 edition of the biennial event.
The Isle of Man men’s side were safely drawn out within the first batch of numbers to ensure they will be one of the 12 teams in the group stages.
But there was no such luck for the women’s team as they were not one of the first 12 in the women’s draw – indeed their number was the very last to be drawn out, meaning they will be the third reserve and will therefore only take part should three other teams drop out.
The full draws are as follows:
Women’s - Orkney, Bermuda, Frøya, Gozo, Guernsey, Hitra, Isle of Wight, Jersey, Menorca, Shetland Islands, Western Isles and Ynys Môn. Reserves - Aland, Greenland and Isle of Man.
Men’s - Orkney, Hitra, Jersey, Bermuda, Shetland, Western Isles, Gozo, Froya, Isle of Man, Ynys Mon, Menorca and Guernsey. Reserves – Aland, Isle of Wight, Falkland Islands and Greenland.