Maughold equestrian Breesha Byers has become one of the youngest riders to qualify for the forthcoming British Dressage National Championships
The event takes place at Somerford Park, Cheshire next month.
The championships run over four days from September 11-14, with classes for riders or horses in the early stages of their training up to, at the highest level, combinations who have represented Team GB at the Olympics.
The 11-year-old and her Irish-bred Connemara pony Caperann Karl - stable name Carlos - were awarded a wildcard entry at preliminary level after competing at a regional semi-final at Northallerton Equestrian Centre.
Wildcards are given to high-scoring riders who don’t qualify automatically at one of the regionals.
Breesha has been riding 14-year-old Carlos for just over a year, describing him as: ‘Kind and sweet but a sensitive character. He always aims to please and he did a lovely qualifying test.’
She started riding when she was three and has been training with local British Dressage coach James Mister since 2022.
Commenting on Breesha’s achievement, Mister said: ‘It’s not often that such a young rider qualifies for the National Championships. Breesha is incredibly hard working and loves solving problems with her ponies.
‘The championships have a huge and electric atmosphere. The aim is for Breesha and Carlos, as first-time competitors, to have a positive experience.’
Breesha also goes eventing with Carlos, which has three phases: dressage, show jumping and cross-country jumping, the latter being her favourite.
‘Carlos loves cross-country and he gives me confidence every time. He’s also very fast, which I love.’
Twin sister Annabelle shares her interest and talent for riding. Both recently competed in intermediate dressage to music classes at the Pony Club JCB National Championships at Offchurch, Warwickshire.
Their mother, Stéphanie, added: ‘Both girls are pony-obsessed and spend a lot of time working to achieve their goals.
‘Breesha is more competitive; Annabelle is happy for Breesha to be placed above her as long as she’s enjoyed taking part in the competition.’
