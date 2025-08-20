Yasmin Ingham has been selected to represent Great Britain at the forthcoming Agria FEI Eventing European Championship.
The 2025 edition of the event will take place on home soil at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire between September 18-21.
The 28-year-old former world eventing champion will ride Rehy DJ - also known as Piglet – at the prestigious competition alongside Laura Collett, Caroline Harris, Piggy March, Tom McEwen and Bubby Upton.
Speaking after her selection was confirmed by British Equestrian and British Eventing, the Isle of Man star commented: ‘What an honour to be selected for this year’s home European Championships at Blenheim Palace with my superstar Piglet - he means the absolute world to me and I’m so proud of him!
‘He is feeling on mega form after a great run of consistent results and we will use these final weeks before Blenheim to prepare to be the best we can be.
‘Extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to ride for Great Britain, especially at a home championship.
‘A big thank you must go to my whole team, owners and sponsors for supporting Piglet and I to achieve our goals - you all know who you are.’
British Eventing performance manager Richard Waygood added: ‘This is a really exciting group of horses and riders, which combines experience alongside new talent – both human and equine.
‘Overall, the line-up is ideal for current and future performance as we look toward next year’s FEI World Championships and LA28 [the 2028 OIympics], while still being competitive at Blenheim.’
