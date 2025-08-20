Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed the rider involved in the red-flag incident that stopped Tuesday evening’s qualifying was Garry Broughton.
The 44 year old from Leicester came off at Joey’s near the end of Supertwin/Junior session shortly after 8pm.
He was taken via airmed to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment, before later being transferred to Aintree hospital in Merseyside.
His condition is reported as serious and he continues to be assessed and receive treatment for injuries sustained.
Further condition updates will be issued in due course.