Ramsey-based equestrian Ivan Kelly has qualified for the Summer Area Festival Championships in Lincolnshire in October.
Kelly continued his run of top-two placings at every show he has contested this summer at the Burrow Court Farm Area Festival in Gloucester last weekend.
In his fourth dressage competition this year with six-year-old Viscount, the pair were judges’ favourite with one scoring as high as 78%.
The duo won both of the preliminary and novice class to qualify for the autumn event at Arena UK in Grantham despite it being Viscount’s first show season.
The pair are taking a break for the rest of the summer ahead of October’s event.