In Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire, local sides Ramsey and Vagabonds have home ties to round off their 2025 campaigns.
Ramsey face Ashton-under-Lyne at Mooragh Park for the first time, while Vagas host Clitheroe at Ballafletcher.
Counties Three will split into two mini-leagues at the end of January and both games are important.
The two sides seem destined for the lower league, but their visitors are on the cusp of the higher one and will need wins to remain in the hunt.
Ashton are six from nine and look to have the better prospects. They sit in third place but have surprisingly lost games away at Dukinfield and Ormskirk which should give Ramsey some encouragement.
But the Ramsey sick list is growing, with Matt Livesey joining the ranks last week. On a positive front, Rory Nicholson may be available this week and Jake Richmond may be close to a return from a knee knock.
This will be tough for Ramsey and should be an Ashton win.
Clitheroe are another roller coaster side. They are four from nine on the wins count but have the scalp of Burnley under the belt. Much will depend on the strength of the squad available to travel this week.
Vagas appeared to be in the ascendency. They have their first win and put up a great show against league leaders Bury last Saturday. The forward pack is gnarly, the tight five strong and their set piece game works well.
The players are showing huge commitment on the field and at full strength they’ll be a handful at home. Skipper Bonwick’s running, Cam Findlay’s kicking and all that horsepower up front means they may just sneak this one.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 13:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Sandbach @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ramsey v Ashton-under-Lyne @ Mooragh Park ko 12.30pm
Vagabonds v Clitheroe @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Aldwinians @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.