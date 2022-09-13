Jackson and Roberts finish fifth in F2 Championships
Subscribe newsletter
Mike Jackson and Jake Roberts finished a fine fifth overall in the 2022 British Formula Two Sidecar Championship.
The series began back in April at Brands Hatch in Kent, and continued with further rounds at Donington, Ty Croes (Anglesey), Cadwell Park and Croft, concluding at Knockhill in Scotland last weekend.
In what was their first appearance at the track, they qualified 11th, finishing ninth on Saturday and sixth on Sunday aboard their DMR 600cc Suzuki.
Showing good consistency started and finished every one of the 12 races in the series, the only team to achieve this, finishing inside the top-10 on every occasion.
Their best result was a second behind Southern 100 winners Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley at Anglesey in June.
The latter pair won the championship from Steve and Matty Ramsden, Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie, and John Holden (who had a total of four passengers throughout the series).
Mike and Jake would like thank all their sponsors, especially Davey Craine and Beryl Bridson for support at the meetings.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |