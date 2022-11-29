Isle of Man boxer Jade Burden will be back in competitive action in Europe over the next few days.
The 31-year-old became the first female boxer to represent the island at Commonwealth Games level when she competed in Birmingham over the summer.
The former Corinthians and Island Games footballer defeated three-time national youth champion Sian O’Toole in her most recent bout in October.
This week, ‘Bomber’ Burden travels to Portugal to compete in the Algarve Box Cup at the Pavilhao Municipal sports centre in Lagoa.
The event gets underway on Friday and continues until Sunday.
More to follow in a future edition.