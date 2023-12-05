Numbers were down for the first round of Isle of Man Kart Racing Association’s winter series in cold, wet and icy conditions at Jurby on Sunday.
Once the track had been swept in certain areas to clear the icy patches, qualifying got underway with the Honda Cadet Extreme class.
Four young drivers went out and raced round cautiously to determine their grid positions for the heats.
Charlie Quine, who set his kart up for pole position, claimed the first and second heats.
The final again saw him on pole and, once the flag dropped, his head was down - steadily increasing his lead to take the win 7.33s in front of Benjamin Bradshaw and Jack Kelly.
Quine set the fastest lap of 60.7s, but well done to novice driver Kye Beaumont on improving his lap times.
Lee Hill qualified on pole in the Honda Senior Extreme class, claiming heat one and Ray Corkish heat two.
The final saw seven drivers make the rolling start and once the flag dropped it was Hill who got away the cleanest into turn one, continuing to defend his lead and claim the chequered flag by a margin of 1.33s from Bobby Corran and returnee Chris Crellin.
Well done to novice drivers Brian Cowin and Zoe Bool on their debut appearance. The fastest lap was set by Hill in 57.1s.
Travis Bradshaw claimed the opening Junior Rotax heat and Linken Bevan the second one.
The final saw a good battle between all of the drivers, but it was Bevan who stormed off into the lead and pass the chequered flag with a 1.78s from Bobby Cowin and Bradshaw.
Bevan set the fastest lap of 54.27s.
Stuart Bainborough claimed the opening heat in the Senior Rotax class and Michael Hall took heat two.
Hall also took the final and set the fastest lap of 55.25s.
Thanks go to Mark Ellison, the medic and all marshals, Yvonne Dillon for timing and Johno’s for serving hot food and drinks throughout.
l The next meeting is on Sunday, January 14 with racing from 11am.