The opening round of the new ‘Proper’ Manx Spring Cycling Series took place at Jurby Motordrome a week ago yesterday (Wednesday).
Supported by Mezzo, Canada Life and Bikestyle, it took place in damp and cold conditions.
A little over half the riders who entered the series braved the conditions at the exposed venue.
The first two riders home from the front group on the road saw Simon Jennings narrowly getting the gallop from Kev Gelling.
They had both enjoyed the help of the scratch group, managing to hang onto the fast group for a number of laps - helping them stay away from the chasing groups.
Leading under-23 Callum Salisbury ahead of Niall Colquitt in the opening round of the Spring Series last week at Jurby Motordrome (Photo: Gary Jones)
In-form under-23 Callum Salisbury (The Cycling Academy) broke clear from the peloton, which had come together towards the end of the race, but didn’t quite have the legs to catch the two leaders who stayed clear to contest the sprint.
Ruby Oakes (Shibden Apex RT) again rode strongly throughout to take the women’s honours.
Spring Series (round one) results, Jurby circuit – Manx Viking Wheelers: Combined Sport/Elite (nine laps) 1, Simon Jennings 37min 21sec; 2, Kevan Gelling 37.21; 3, Callum Salisbury 38.40; 4, Orry Lund 38.51; 5, Andy Bass 38.51; 6, Simon Harding 38.51; 7, Cameron Hounsell 38.51; 8, Nathan Hinks 38.51; 9, Ruby Oakes 38.51; 10, Daniel Minay 38.51; 11, Zach Jones 38.51; 12, Mike Chatel 38.51; 13, Joseph Ricciardi 38.51; 14, Jessie Carridge 38.51; 15, Lily-Ann Scott 38.51; 16, Harry Kinley 38.51; 17, Tom Broadbent 38.51; 18, Jess Pickavance 38.51; 19, Nick Colburn 38.51; 20, Dominic Dunwell 38.51; 21, Kevin Kissack 38.51; 22, Mark Harrison 38.51; 23, Richard Fletcher 38.51; 24, Ian Rowley 38.51; 25, Ben Corkill 38.51; 26, Mike Nicholls 38.51; 27, Richard Cryer 38.51; 28, Florence Griffin 38.51; 29, Martin Hall 38.51; 30, Niall Colquitt 38.51; 31, Marco Almeida 39.44; 32, John Garrood 39.58; 33, Nicholas Whitehouse 40.59; 34, Hugh Osborn 41.15; 35, Stephen Honeybone 42.37; 36, Grace Robinson 42.37; 37, Martino Macchia 43.33; 38, Lee Clayton 43.57; (eight laps) 39, Sophie Smith 38.57; 40, Peter Hounsell 40.20; 41, Charlie Elliott 40.23. Manx Timing Solutions
Round two took place last evening (report next week).