Isle of Man Squash has secured a sponsorship deal to help with the development of junior players in the island.
PwC Isle of Man has signed a three-year junior squash programme sponsorship.
The professional services firm’s financial backing of £4,000 over three years is helping to fund term-time squash training sessions and subsidised kit and equipment.
It aims to encourage sporting engagement with new and existing junior players, including children in Isle of Man Squash’s junior academy who participate competitively on and off island.
Stephen Pitts is the newly-appointed volunteer junior development officer at Isle of Man Squash.
A squash player for 15 years and coach for the last two years, Pitts said of the sponsorship: ‘In the current economic climate, funding for youth sports is sadly more limited than in past years and we now rely upon corporate involvement to ensure programmes can continue.
‘We are looking forward to working with PwC Isle of Man on a three-year sponsorship until 2027 which will help us grow player numbers at our weekly squash sessions over an extended period and make the sport more accessible through offering subsidised opportunities.
‘This includes training for experienced junior squash players in the academy and fun sessions where children new to the sport can pick up a racket and have a go.
‘Squash is a fast-paced and lively indoor sport, the perfect activity to take up as we go into the autumn and winter months.’
Paul Jones, corporate responsibility leader at PwC Isle of Man, added: ‘With three keen adult squash players in the PwC Isle of Man audit team, Thomas Whiteway, Dasa Brynjolffssen and Emma Leith, we are delighted to sponsor the junior programme and be involved in supporting the promotion of squash opportunities to local children who may be curious about giving the sport a go.
‘Fostering community engagement is important to us and we hope the programme will help to promote healthy, active lifestyles for young people, alongside expanding junior interest and curiosity about the sport.’
Throughout the school term, squash sessions are held at the National Sports Centre indoor courts on Wednesday evenings from 6.30-7.30pm for academy players (providing focused training) and on Saturday afternoons from 1-1.30pm for children and young people aged six to 18 years old.
The programme launched in September and Saturday fun sessions are currently fully subscribed with a waiting list.
Parents and members of the public are encouraged to follow Isle of Man Squash on Facebook to keep up with their latest updates and learn more about future squash opportunities for young people: https://www.facebook.com/isleofmansquash