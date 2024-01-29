Two T45 Jiu Jitsu Isle of Man students made their competition debut at Grappling Industries, Liverpool on Sunday.
Both Kane Stott and Will Christian have been training for little more than six months and were keen to put their skills to the test.
The two competitors did exceptionally well. In the adult division, Kane secured impressive first round wins in both Gi and No Gi against some very tough competitors.
The round-robin format meant that he would go on to fight each person in his bracket for both divisions, achieving a silver medal in the Gi division for his efforts.
A large bracket and some extremely tough opponents saw him narrowly miss out on a podium finish for No Gi, despite some fantastic displays of Jiu Jitsu.
In the kids and juvenile division Will won each of his fights, securing a large points lead before finishing each and every fight by submission.
The skill and dominant performance were not only reflected in the gold medals achieved in both the Gi and No Gi divisions, but also meant that T45 Jiu Jitsu ranked third out of 11 academies in the kids and juvenile division, earning them the bronze team trophy despite Will being the only representative of T45 Jiu Jitsu in that category.
The two were accompanied by coaches Catherine Moor and Jordan Christian
‘We are so proud of both Kane and Will, not just for their incredible results but the display of sportsmanship and camaraderie from them was second to none,’ said Catherine.