An injury-time Christopher Rogers strike denied FC Isle of Man victory on Saturday in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Abbey Hey at the Bowl.
The result was made even more frustrating when captain Alex Maitland was shown a straight red card in the chaotic aftermath of the late equaliser.
After a cagey opening 20 minutes, Jacob Crook broke the deadlock, running onto a pin-point long ball from Kyle Watson and slotting a low finish past goalkeeper Connor Beard.
The joy was short-lived though, as only three minutes later the visitors hit back. Jamal Crawford drifted in from the left and carved the Ravens open with an inch-perfect through ball, with Dillon Edmundson managing to poke a strike under Adam Killey to level.
The second period followed a similar pattern to the first, the sides cancelling each other out in a tight midfield battle.
But on 66 minutes a moment of brilliance put the Ravens back in front. Kelly, positioned with his back to goal some 25 yards out, played a first-time ball out wide to substitute Adam Adebiyi.
He drove forward and swept a low cross back into the box where Kelly had continued his run and arrived unmarked to tap home and restore the lead.
As the game entered added time, Abbey Hey threw bodies forward in search of an equaliser.
With no clear indication from the officials of how long was left, a fierce 20-yard strike from Moses Yoak was stopped by Killey but fell kindly to Crawford who squared across the edge of the area where Rogers was waiting.
His powerful strike appeared to deflect off a sea of bodies before nestling into the net to make it 2-2.
The goal sparked heated scenes at the final whistle, with several home players protesting the nature of the goal given Ste Whitley was down injured in the box.
In the ensuing discussions, captain Maitland was shown a straight red by referee Jacob Widdowson, adding a further layer of frustration.
SAM TURTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.