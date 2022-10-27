Kennaa Riding Club, winners of the second round of Manx Horse Council Team Members’ challenge (Photo: IOM Equine) ()

The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club would like to thank the following: the Morrey family for the use of their land and assistance building the track; sponsors Isle of Man Sport, Manx Lottery Trust, Cherry Godfrey, Milan Veterinary, Edgewater Associates, Mylchreests Motors; NFU Mutual, Acclaim Ltd, Hodgkiss Associates Kellerdale Ltd and the Copy Shop for providing the back numbers.