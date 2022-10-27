Kennaa Riding Club, winners of the second round of Manx Horse Council Team Members’ challenge (Photo: IOM Equine) ()

Kennaa win Manx Horse Council ODE
Kennaa Riding Club made it two consecutive wins in Manx Horse Council’s Team Members’ challenge recently.
The St John’s-based outfit clinched the one-day event hosted by the Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club which took place at Ballacorey, sponsored by Milan Veterinary Practice.
Proceedings started early at 9am for the dressage, followed by the showjumping (which saw a number of horses ‘spooked’ by the plank fence), culminating in the cross-country.
It proved to be a great success with 77 individual entries spread over 13 classes, the most on record. It was perfect conditions as the island continued to bask in glorious sunshine. It was the first time this event formed part of the Manx Horse Council Team Challenge.
Afterwards, there were presentations of trophies and rosettes from the Pony Club (compered by Peter Bond) followed by Manx Horse Council. The top three had a chance to stand on the podium which was met with a round of applause.
This was followed by the Manx Horse Council members awards (eight teams entered), with the rosettes and prizes being presented by MHC chairman Ray Cox.
The Isle of Man branch of the Pony Club would like to thank the following: the Morrey family for the use of their land and assistance building the track; sponsors Isle of Man Sport, Manx Lottery Trust, Cherry Godfrey, Milan Veterinary, Edgewater Associates, Mylchreests Motors; NFU Mutual, Acclaim Ltd, Hodgkiss Associates Kellerdale Ltd and the Copy Shop for providing the back numbers.
Also thanks to dressage judges Jennie Swann and writer Jill Joy, Jenny Moore and writer Fen Hampton, plus Helen Squires and her mum for writing, Paula Kelly for tack check and Julie Sansbury for collecting.
Additional thanks to showjumping judges Amy Heap and Tanya plus Jen Crennell for building the course, Dolores Osborn for cross-country tack check and Carolyn Lace for collecting. Mary and Laura Callow for judging the cross-country and fence judges Jo Richardson and Ann Dawe for scoring, as well as Emily for the commentary.
A very big thank you goes out to Peter Bond, Aaron and Cheryl Curphey for preparing the cross-country course.
Special mention also to those companies and people who have helped to prepare the new Ballacorey venue: Dam Plant Hire, DC Skips, Ean Parsons, and Robert Lace and Mark Chatel.
The next open event to be held at Ballacorey will be a hunter trial on Saturday, November 12.
Results
Pony Club one-day event on October 2: Manx Horse Council Team awards 1, Kennaa Riding Club (Jess Collister, Sienna Curphey, Chloe Hurst, Issy Ennett); 2, Conrhenny (Lindsay Collister, Jemima Mylchreest, Paula Dowson and Isla Caine); 3, (Ballavartyn (Bryn Thompson, Sam Thompson, Caitlyn Hughes, Lily Jo Hampton). Individual riders: Champion - Jess Collister; Reserve champion - Lindsay Collister.
Pony Club awards: PC110 1, Lucy Parsons (Sheer Diamond). PC90 1, Jess Collister (It’s the President); 2, Bryn Thompson (Fine Resolve); 3, Lindsey Hotchkiss (Final Call); 4, Primitive Viking (Kenzie Steele); 5, Isabel Ennett (Bally); 6, Isla Caine (Burnbank Aphrodite. Best dressage senior - Jess Collister; Best dressage junior - Isla Caine. PC80 Junior 1, Lindsay Collister (Benaughlin Rambo); 2, Caitlin Hughes (Deep Blue); 3, Eve McGeown (Malroe Mystical Grace); 4, Erin Ross-Monro (Molly); 5, Lindsay Collister (Rico Spun Gold); 6, Sophie Bateson (Pippa). Best dressage - Lindsay Collister. PC80 Senior 1, Clare Jackson (Riffeylands Playboy); 2, Gill Corlett (Enbarr Luna Lovegood). Best Dressage - Georgia Stokes. PC70 Junior 1, Sienna Curphey (Conrhenny Alice Springz); 2, Jemima Mylchreest (Conrhenny Quids Inn); 3, Chloe Hurst (Heathway Pandora); 4, Oliva Buttery (Puddingwood Dun-A-T); 5, T Gypsy-Mae Quirk (Teddy); 6, Tayla Griffin (Knightswood Double Luck). Best dressage - Sienna Curphey. PC70 Senior 1, Emma Looney (Mr Freddie); 2, Claire Bagshaw (Cranmore Lad); 3, Lottie Moore (Roger); 4, Paula Dowson (Khaleesi). Best dressage - Claire Bagshaw. 55cm Junior 1, Emily Corrin (Conrhenny Waltzing Matilda); 2, Lilly Jo Hampton (Spaceman); 3, Lexie Looney (Miss Dinky); 4, Hattie Pepper (Jed); 5, Macie Murphy (Saltre wrapped in red ribbon); 6, Polar Star (Sienna Curphey). 55cm Senior 1, Abby Corlett (Maam Valley Champ); 2, Catharine Barham (Riviera); 3, Fiona Montgomery (Ferrishyn Lark Ascending); 4, Wendy Barham (Enbarr Ginny). 40cm 1, Layla Kennedy (Peaches); 2, Kayla Honey (Toby); 3, Tilly Sayle (Anne Affair to Remember. Crosspoles 1, Edith Smith (Pumphill Clarion); 2, George Jackson (Smoothmoor Barbie). Lead Rein 1, Esme Bond (Secret); 2, Darcie Duggan (Twilight); 3, Emily Osborne (Cushag Fynoderee); 4, Dottie Pepper (Jed); 5, Willow Curphey (Ruper Bear); 6, Gracie Forbes (Mr Bubbles). PC 40 combined training 1, Sienna Curphey (Conrhenny Tiny Tim). Lead Rein combined training 1, Isla Rousseau (Pepsi).
PAUL HATTON AND AMY ROTHWELL
