Isle of Man disability darts player Darren Kennish continued his impressive form in Germany recently.
In the warm-up open, Kennish started strongly in the group stage with 2-0 wins against Steffen Jurisch of Germany and Michel Van Den Hengel (Netherlands).
He lost 0-2 to England’s Michael Callaghan, but responded in the quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Daniela Dambek of Germany.
His run ended in the semi-finals where he lost 3-0 to Steve North who went on to defeat Callaghan in the final.
The German Classic saw Kennish dominate the group stage, securing four consecutive 2-0 wins against Van Den Hengel, Anton Vance Hermert of the Netherlands, Serge Vance Belle of Belgium and Bradley Zefara of Malta.
In the semis, Kennish recorded a 3-0 victory over Dirk Sampers of Belgium, but he was defeated 4-1 by rival Vincent D'Hondt in the final.
The following day was the German Open where Kennish again performed strongly in the group stage with 2-0 wins over Cindy Gobel of Germany, Jurgen Vercammen of Belgium and Vance Hermert, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Van Den Hengel.
Kennish advanced to the semi-finals, securing a 4-1 win over Vance Belle before facing D'Hondt again in the final. In a repeat of the previous result, D'Hondt took the title 4-1.
As the World Paradarts season draws to a close, Kennish finds himself in a tight race for the top spot in the rankings.
Currently ranked second with 1,300 points, he trails Vincent D'Hondt who leads with 1320. With one weekend remaining, the battle for the title is set to go right down to the wire.
- Kennish would like to thank his wife Janice, his family and his sponsors, including Horizon Darts/Laserdarts and JP Corry Isle of Man.
He also wishes to thank Mike and Lorraine Callaghan for organising the trip and to his roommate Steve North.
Kennish is seeking sponsorship for the 2024-25 season - interested parties should contact him at [email protected]