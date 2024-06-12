Isle of Man darts player Darren Kennish has been busy competing in several tournaments across Europe recently.
The former Disability Sportsperson of the Year began by participating in the Denmark Open where he started with 2-0 wins over Carsten Steenig of Denmark and Thorsten Nesse of Germany.
But his run was ended in the quarter-finals where he faced a challenging match against Denmark's Jesper Andersen, narrowly losing 3-2. The tournament was won by Vincent D'Hondt.
Next up was the Denmark Masters in which Kennish continued his strong performances with 2-0 wins against Chloe Franq of Belgium and Peter Jakebson of Denmark.
Despite a 2-0 loss to Serge Van Belle of Belgium in the round-robin stage, he advanced to the quarter-finals where he secured a 3-0 victory over Jurgen Vercammen.
In the semi-finals though, Kennish faced D'Hondt and lost 4-2 in a hard-fought match. The latter went on to claim the title.
Kennish was next in action at the BDDA Welsh Classic where he started with 2-0 victories over Steve Plimley and Nathan Butler.
He continued his winning streak in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Will Townsend of Wales, but in the semi-finals he was lost to Mark Couchman of Northern Ireland who went on to win overall.
The BDDA Welsh Open saw Kennish in top form. After a mixed start with a 2-0 win and a 2-1 loss against Ian Lewis of England - where he achieved a 146 finish - he dominated the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Plimley.
Kennish then avenged his previous loss to Couchman with a 4-0 victory in the semis. In the final, he triumphed over Lewis with a 4-2 win to become the BDDA Welsh Open champion for the third time.
More recently, Kennish competed in the Royal Grafenegg Austrian Masters, securing 2-0 wins against Serge Van Belle, Anton Van Hermet and Dirk Sampers.
He advanced to the semis with a 4-0 win over Jurgen Vercammen but faced a tough final match, losing 4-2 despite an impressive 142 finish.
In the Team X-Treme Austrian Open, Kennish had 2-0 wins over Jurgen Vercammen and Anton Van Hermet. He had a 2-0 loss to Serge Van Belle in the round-robin stage and was defeated 4-2 by D'Hondt in the semis who went on to win the title.
- Darren would like to thank his wife Janice, family and sponsors such as Horizon Darts, Laserdarts and JP Corry Isle of Man.
He also thanks Michael and Lorraine Callaghan, and Alan King at Dart King Promotions for their support.
Kennish's impressive results have earned him a call-up to play for England in the upcoming World Cup in November.
- Kennish is actively seeking sponsorships – anyone interested should contact him at [email protected]