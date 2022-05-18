Kennish wins Welsh Wheelchair Open title

Darren Kennish won British Disability Darts Association’s Welsh Wheelchair Open Classic recently.

The Andreas man finished runner-up in his group, going on to defeat Phil Lees of England 2-1 in the semi-final before beating Kev Stringer 2-0 in the final.

He followed this up by winning the Welsh Wheelchair Open on Saturday, topping his qualifying group.

He beat Lees 3-0 in the semi-finals and Steve Plimley of England in the final, coming back from 1-3 down to win 4-3.

This means Kennish is the British number one for another year and is currently ranked world ParaDarts number one, finishing 66 points clear of Denmark’s Jesper Andersen.

In the British Disability Darts Association’s rankings, he has more than doubled the tally of nearest challenger Stringer of England.

He is now in Belgium for the World Paradart Trophy event where he is representing the Celtic Nations alongside Ricky ‘The Trickster’ Chilton, Mark ‘Ironside’ Couchman and Mick ‘The Missile’ Jones. Darren is known as ‘Manx Magic’ Kennish.