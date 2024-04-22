Noble’s Bowling Club hosted a men’s pairs competition on a sunny Saturday afternoon, with a strong entry of 32 pairs competing for the trophy.
The quarter-finals saw Onchan’s Neil Dunwell and Mike Thomas bow out to Ballaugh’s Mike Spooner and Mark Dimsdale 15-21, while Mark Bradshaw (Noble’s) and Roy Moore (Finch Hill) were defeated 9-21 by Dave McCabe (Douglas) and visiting bowler Jamie Box.
In the other half of the draw Steve Hampson (Noble’s) and Trevor Quayle (Port St Mary) ended the run of home greeners Michale Johnson and Ciaran Broad with a 21-11 win, while Dean Kinley (Castletown) and Sam Clague (Marown) finished strongly to see off South Ramsey’s Greg Barlow and James Teare 21-16.
The semi-finals saw Kinley and Clague come through a tough test from Hampson and Quayle as the former won 21-17, while Spooner and Dimsdale agonisingly lost out 20-21 to McCabe and Box.
The final saw McCabe and Box win more ends than their opponents, but with seven singles and only one double scored. Their opponents scored heavily in the seven ends that they scored with two singles, three doubles, a four and a brilliant three on the final end Clague and Kinley to take a 21-15 victory.
The presentation was made by competition secretary Tina Hampson who thanked Celton Manx for sponsoring the competition.
GLYNN HARGRAVES