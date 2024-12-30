Shortly afterwards, Ingham unlapped him and Knight with approximately 25 minutes remaining. Brown and Smith, on a motocross-spec 250 KTM two stroke that proved thirstier than the four-stroke Triumph on more economical enduro gearing, and it was when trying to squeeze the last cupful of gas out of the KTM that it ran out of fuel. This resulted in Smith pushing the bike back to the pits for a top-up, ending the race as a spectacle for the overall honours.