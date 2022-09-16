Lawn bowlers fly the flag at Tri-Nations in Jersey
A group of 14 representing Lawn Bowls Club Isle of Man flew to Jersey for a series of friendly games at the weekend.
It was a busy three days in the sun at the Tri-Nations Tournament which had been postponed for three years because of Covid.
It consisted of teams from Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man with the formats of singles, pairs, triples and fours being played.
Apart from singles, which had no time limit, the other games were up to two-and-a-quarter-hours each, with up to three games per day, some with only a 10-minute break between.
Jersey and Guernsey, although smaller in size than the Isle of Man, each have almost six times as many lawn bowlers as the Isle of Man, many in their 20s and 30s, including Commonwealth medallists and world champions within their ranks, so it was always going to be a tough competition for the Manx team.
The Tri-Nations team consisted of Pat Lenton, Karen Slack, Win Kewley, Pam Makin, Bernice McGreal, Clive McGreal, Gary Lenton, John Kewley, Mike Moyers and John Piekalns.
All were determined to do their best and throughout there were examples of very good bowling with some wins and draws being recorded.
The hospitality received by the hosting Jersey Bowls Clubs, the renewing of previous bowling acquaintances and the making of new friendships all contributed to an enjoyable, albeit tiring weekend for all the Isle of Man’s lawn bowlers .
Club members are reminded that the postponed junior championships will take place tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm.
This will be followed by the usual round-robin and the President’s Cup Championships now to be played on Saturday week, September 24.
Win Kewley
