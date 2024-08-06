Reed Racing’s Lee Johnston will make his much-awaited return to racing after his long injury lay-off having confirmed his entry for this month’s Manx Grand Prix. The Halifax-based Northern Irishman has been out of action since initially suffering serious injuries at last year’s North West 200 and then sustaining further injury in a Spanish testing crash in late January. That ruled him out of this year’s TT but now fully fit, and with a BSB round at Brands Hatch recently under his belt, he’ll contest the PE Lightweight and RST Classic Superbike races at this year’s Manx on board the Reed Racing RS250 and RC45 Hondas. The now 35 year old has a good track record in both classes around the Mountain Course having won the 2018 Lightweight Classic TT when he defeated Adam McLean by more than half a minute, aided by the fastest lap of the race, an impressive 117.919mph. It’s that kind of form that will line up for this year’s three-lap race as one of the undoubted favourites. A former race winner in the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix and Junior Classic TT races, Johnston will most likely see the Lightweight race as his best opportunity for another race victory this year, but he’ll also be well to the fore in the Classic Superbike race on the equally immaculate 750cc RC45 Honda. He got his first and, to date, only taste of Mountain Course action on the famous machine in 2022 when he lapped at 122.886mph on his way to a solid seventh place. Onchan’s Nathan Harrison replaced him for last year’s corresponding race taking a fine fifth place so Johnston will be hoping for a successful return to racing in a few weeks’ time.