No fewer than 27 primary schools took part in the Cross-Country Championships at Noble’s Park last Friday.
In glorious weather, all children ran with pride and demonstrated plenty of talent over the 1,500m distance.
Leighton Curphey (Rushen Primary) stormed to victory in the boys' race, while Maisy-Jo Faragher (Sulby Primary) led from start to finish in an otherwise very competitive girls' race.
Scores were tight in the team event, where pupils’ finishing places are combined to find the lowest score overall.
Once all the scores were in, it was Rushen Primary that were crowned the 2025 Primary Schools’ Cross Country Champions.
Organisers wish to thank Manx Building Contractors for its generous sponsorship of this event.
Sale Harriers Indoor Meeting
A group of athletes from the Isle of Man delivered strong performances at the Sale Harriers Indoor Meeting the Sunday before last.
Several of the competitors achieved impressive personal bests and demonstrated their dedication to their events.
Issy Kennaugh (Northern AC) showed her sprinting strength, setting a new 60 metres personal best of 8.45 seconds and improving her 60m hurdles time to 9.98s.
Max Moore-Lees (Manx Harriers) also performed well, running 7.44s in the 60m and 40.00s in the 300m, only just outside his personal best.
Zac Woodward (NAC) put in a solid effort in the pole vault when clearing 3.06m, while also knocking a fraction off his 600m personal best to 1m 36.53s.
Lara Smith (MH) showed her versatility with an effort of 1.40m in the high jump and 2.86m in pole vault, while Imogen Cook (MH) delivered a strong 4.65m in the long jump.
Sophie Kaighin (MH) showed great determination in the 60m hurdles, clocking 11.01s, before unfortunately sustaining an injury that forced her to withdraw from the both long jump and high jump.
One of the standout performances of the meet came from Neve Madden (NAC) who delivered a huge personal best in the 600m. She took an incredible 34 seconds off her previous best, finishing in 1:46.81, an outstanding improvement that reflected her hard work and determination.
Rory Turner (Western AC) demonstrated pleasing continued improvement in the pole vault. He cleared 2.16m and came agonisingly close to 2.26m, brushing the bar with his hand after comfortably clearing it with his body.
Rory also improved with 300m pb to 41.52s, highlighting his growing strength and confidence that were recently recognised when he was awarded the Leonie Cooil Courage and Inspiration Award at the recent 2024 Isle of Man Sports Awards.
With these exceptional performances, the athletes will now look to build on their successes as they prepare for upcoming competitions.
CLAIRE TURNER