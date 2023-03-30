The Isle of Man Table Tennis Championships took place over two weeks recently, with the men’s singles, women’s singles, doubles, junior and veterans titles up for grabs.
The veteran and junior category events will feature in next week’s report.
Men’s Singles
This event was played in four groups of four players. Number one seed Scott Lewis won his group, taking all his matches in straight sets in dominant fashion, and joining him in the knockout stages was 16-year-old William Shooter.
Group B was won by Chris Holland, with Amit Lanin finishing as runner-up. Group C was without seeded player Adam Teare and was won by David Lovelady, with William Dalugdugan in second place.
Group D saw 11-year-old rising star Ryan Holland taking top spot, with Tim Baker as runner-up.
The quarter-finals saw four of the top juniors playing for a semi-final place - a testament to their top notch coaching, individual effort and application.
Lewis booked his semi-final place by beating Amit, Holland defeated William Shooter, while Lovelady got the better of Baker. The only junior to go through was William Dalugdugan after beating Ryan.
The semi-final line-up involved Scott facing Dalugdugan, with the top seed winning in straight sets. Chris Holland was taken to five ends before he managed to see off a battling Lovelady 5/11, 8/11, 15/13, 11/9, 11/7.
The final match between Lewis and C.Holland resulted in a straight sets victory for Scott 11/6, 11/0, 11/4. Another fine season for Scott and a tremendous victory to add to his trophy cabinet.
Women’s Singles
This was played in two groups. Number one seed Khayee Vinas won Group A, with last year’s champion Wilma Dalugdugan as runner-up.
Group B saw Becky Taylor through as winner, with Sonja Shaw in second spot. The semi-final between Vinas and Shaw was a straight sets win for the top seed, while Taylor also managed to beat Dalugdugan in straight sets to book her place in the final.
The showdown final went the distance, with Vinas emerging the winner 11/6, 14/16, 11/6, 13/15, 11/7.
Congratulations to her - another great contest between these two skilful players at the top of their games.
Men’s Doubles
A field of nine pairs started this event playing in three groups of three.
Group A saw top seeds Scott Lewis and Adam Teare finishing in top spot, leaving Wayne Taylor and Andy Patterson as runners-up.
Group B was won by father and son John and William Shooter, with David Parsons and Ken Mitchell finishing second. Group C was won by Tim Baker and Ryan Holland, with Steve Curtis and John Magnall as runners-up.
Play-off one was between Curtis and Magnall versus Parsons and Mitchell, with the latter Tower duo progressing through to the semi-final. The second play-off between Taylor and Patterson versus Baker and Holland was won by Taylor and Patterson.
In the semi-finals Lewis and Teare got the better of Parsons and Mitchell in straight sets, while the Shooters defeated Taylor and Patterson.
The final was a tough fight, with Lewis and Teare eventually emerging as winners in the fifth end 11/9, 6/11, 8/11, 11/7, 11/5.
Women’s Doubles
Played as a round robin of three pairs, Khayee Vinas and Becky Taylor emerged the winners, leaving Wilma Dalugdugan and Sonja Shaw in the runners-up spot. The scoreline was 11/2, 11/2, 11/7, 11/8.
The mother and daughter pairing of Lisa and Francesca Lord were unlucky to miss out on the runners-up spot after losing to Dalugdugan and Shaw 11/6, 9/11, 10/12, 6/11.
Mixed Doubles
Six pairs started in two groups of three pairs. Group A was won by number one seeds Scott Lewis and Khayee Vinas, with Malc Lewis and Francesca Lord in second place.
Group B saw Chris Holland and Becky Taylor winning, with siblings William and Wilma Dalugdugan as runners-up.
The semi-finals between Lewis and Vinas versus the Dalugdugans saw the former progress through to the final in straight sets.
The second semi between Holland and Taylor v Malc Lewis and Francesca Lord was also a straight sets win, albeit the second end went all the way to 21/19. The final was won in the fourth end by Lewis and Vinas 11/5, 11/4, 8/11, 11/9.
This year’s presentation evening will be held on April 28 at the Pepsi Max Bowl and Leisure Centre in Ramsey - for tickets please contact Adam Teare on 495049.
Follow table tennis on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TableTennisIOM or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/IOMTTA or www. tabletennis365.com/IOM