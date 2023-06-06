The event attracted a strong entry of 36 solos and eight quad bikes, the largest field for some years for a local beachcross event.
Enduro star Danny McCanney dominated the A class from all-rounder Max Ingham and Beau Brown, who is contesting this year’s National 125/250 Revo ACU British MX Championship series.
Liam Smith had two third-place finishes.
The larger B class races were more evenly spread, with Alex Bottomley winning race one from Graeme Saunders and Joshua Williams.
Ethan Lamb won race two from Williams and Saunders, while the final moto went to Travis Meechan from Williams and Harry Shand.
There were also three different winners in the quad bikes. Orry Millward won race one from Alex McHugh and Mike Kerruish; McHugh won race two from Liam Kirkpatrick and Kerruish, while Kirkpatrick won the final race from McHugh and Kerruish.
RESULTS
Adults A: 1, Daniel McCanney 135; 2, Max Ingham 124; 3, Liam Smith 118; 4, Liam Crellin 112; 5, Beau Brown 109; 6, Chris Moore 109; 7, Jamie Dobson 101; 8, David Curtis 99; 9, Jake Henry 97; 10, Jack Collins 93; 11, Bobby Moyer 72; 12, Jordan Corkill 70.
Adults B: 1, Joshua Williams 124; 2, Graeme Saunders 119; 3, Ethan Lamb 119; 4, Travis Meechan 116; 5, Alex Bottomley 110; 6, Harry Shand 109; 7, Morgan Dommett 109; 8, Tom Brookes 95; 9, Tartin Skinner 90; 10, Nick Stevens 90; 11, James Chambers 87; 12, Adrian Steel 84; 13, Jon Beagley 81; 14, Paul Sheppard 79; 15, Damian Corrin 78; 16, Tyler Shannon 75; 17, Thomas Carruthers 73; 18, Adrian Smith 62; 19, Ryan Newbury 53; 20, Alex Baraoma 51; 21, Illiam Christian 47; 22, Zac Butterliers 26; 23, Aaron Hislop 22; 24, James Whelan 19.
Quads: 1, Alex McHugh 129; 2, Liam Kirkpatrick 125; 3, Mike Kerruish 120; 4, Jamys Christian 112; 5, Jake McKeown 111; 6, Tomas Cannell 70; 7, Orry Millward 45; 8, Finn Partingtom 35.