Entries for the 2023 edition of the Lighthouses Challenge - which will start in a new location - are now open.
The event, sponsored by Zurich for the second year in a row, will take place on Sunday, July 2 in support of Manx mental health charity, Isle Listen.
Thanks to support from Castletown Commissioners, the start and finish of the 2023 event is moving to Castletown Square.
The move to the island’s historic capital is part of several changes that are aimed at making the challenge, which attracts hundreds of cyclists each year, more accessible for riders of all abilities.
Castletown commissioner Colin Leather MBE said: ‘The Commissioners are pleased and honoured that the Lighthouses Challenge cycle event will be coming to the ancient capital in 2023.
‘It endorses the commissioners’ policy of attracting events to the town to increase footfall and help with the regeneration of Castletown.’
Ollie Last, event director said: ‘As a non-competitive event, there’s something for everyone from those who are regular cyclists to those looking to take part in their first event.
‘Moving to Castletown presents a great opportunity to enhance the social side of the event with the fantastic backdrop of the square where we will create a family-friendly environment with activities for people to enjoy after the ride.’
There will be three routes to choose from, allowing individuals to pick the challenge that suits them. The longest course is the full circle, which is 100 miles and can be ridden as an individual or as part of a team relay.
There is a modified 50-mile half-circle route (starting and finishing in Castletown) as well as a 20-mile quarter-circle route which is sponsored by Lighthouses Challenge digital partner, Dot Performance. The latter starts and finishes in Castletown Square and takes in a relatively flat loop of the south of the island.
Included in the event’s entry fee are feed stations, a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, timing and support during the event.
In addition to the route changes, organisers have confirmed a new partnership with Cycle 360, which will be the event’s official cycle partner. As part of this partnership, there will be several activities aimed at supporting anyone planning to take part in the event.
This will include friendly and educational sessions on bike maintenance and nutrition, as well as advice on how to prepare yourself for long rides. There will also be regular coffee club social rides to help people prepare.
Finally a new event, Pedal Party, is also scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 1 - the day before the Lighthouses Challenge - aimed at children, families and anyone that wants to ride in a safe place.
Pedal Party will be hosted on closed roads around Castletown and is free to enter for all levels of cyclists. Local bike shops will be on hand during the event to offer advice and help with trying out new bikes, alongside coaches and the Isle of Man Road Safety team.
Isle of Man Cycling Association’s development officer, Rob Holden said: ‘This is a great opportunity for people to come to Castletown and ride in a safe environment gaining access to free support and advice from experts and local bike shops.
‘With it also being the opening stage of the Tour de France, it should be a fantastic afternoon of cycling.’
For more information on the event and how to enter, go to the Lighthouses Challenge website www.lighthouseschallenge.im or the event’s Facebook page.