List of road closures for Sunday’s cycle race

A number of road closures are in place for this weekend’s Telecom-sponsored international stage race.

The most extensive are on Sunday afternoon for the road race round the TT Course. The lower section, between Bray Hill and Ramsey will only see closures for a short time, on a rolling basis from 12.20pm (Bray Hill to Ballacraine).

The women’s race begins at 12.30pm and the men’s at 1.15pm, but once riders in the latter race have completed various section roads will re-open (no later than 2pm).

Ballacraine to Kirk Michael will close from 12.45pm, Kirk Michael to Sulby Bridge at 1pm; and Sulby Bridge to Barrule Park, Ramsey from 1.15 (re-opening no later than 2.45).

The Brandywell to Douglas stretch will be closed for considerably longer to allow for an extra loop of the Baldwins and Injebreck, then six laps of a 4.6-mile finishing circuit taking in Ballanard Road, Abbeylands crossroads, Scollag Road, Cronk-ny-Mona, Signpost Corner and Governor’s Bridge.

There will be partial opening ‘corridor strips’ at busy stretches and junctions, but the latest the course will be closed is 5.30. The women’s race is likely to finish around 3.25 and the men’s shortly before 5pm.