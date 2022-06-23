Local athletes at British Track & Field championships this weekend

Seven athletes from the Isle of Man will be competing in the British Athletics Track and Field Championships at Sportcity in Manchester this weekend.

It begins this evening, Friday, and continues throughout Saturday and Sunday.

David Mullarkey is contesting the men’s 1,500 metres and Sarah Astin the women’s 5,000 metres.

Glen Quayle and Joe Harris will be limbering up for the Commonwealth Games when competing in the men’s pole vault and javelin events respectively.

The 5,000 metres track walk will see Tom Partington tackling the men’s event, along with Erika Kelly and Mia Dunwell in the women’s.

Rachael Franklin narrowly missed the qualifying time for the 5,000 metres.

Live streaming will be available at: https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/

* Rachael Franklin won the North of England women’s 1,500 metres title at Wavertree in Liverpool last weekend.

She hasn’t done many 1,500-metre races in recent years as she has switched her main focus to longer distances.