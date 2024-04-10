A good number of local runners are competing in the Manchester Marathon which takes place this weekend.
This year’s event gets underway near Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United FC, at 8.55am on Sunday morning, with approximately 32,000 people expected to take part.
The confirmed local runners at the time of going to press are: Andrew Bell, Jimmy Bostock, Joe Burrows, Nik Cain, Grainne Christian, Rory Dearden, Alex Delaney, Jamie Delaney, Michael Devereau, Stephen Dorricott, Max Elwig, Hannah Finch, Karen Gadsby, David Gardner, Matthew Gregg, Moira Hall, Danny Hamill, Olivia Hamill, Chris Hancox, Harriet Hancox, David Hathaway, Wiktoria Maliszak, Liam Michael, Mel Nicol, Stacey Quilliam, James Read, Aaron Schade, Joanne Schade, Simon Sinclair, Jenna Singer, Karen Smith, John Sykes, Suzanne Young.