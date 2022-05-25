Locals looking forward to TT’s long-awaited return

By now, Mikey Evans should be a seasoned regular at the TT, but this year will in fact only be his second appearance in the event.

The unassuming local rose to prominence as a 23-year-old in 2017 when he recorded a Junior and Senior double in the Manx Grand Prix.

Twelve months earlier he had won the MGP Newcomers event in his Mountain Course debut.

In 2018 he recorded three top-20 finishes in his first appearance at the TT with a best of 17th in the Supersport race on Graham Wilcocks’s 600 Honda - clocking his best lap of 123.5mph in the process.

After a sixth place in the Superbike class of the same year’s Classic TT (won by Dean Harrison from Horst Saiger and Conor Cummins) he was all set for a repeat helping in 2019 when an innocuous fall at Ballabeg Hairpin in the Pre-TT Classic sidelined him with a fractured collarbone.

Up until a few weeks ago, when he made his North West 200 debut, he had not raced on roads since the 2019 Southern 100.

Last year he stayed mostly local with a season at Jurby on a 600 and 650 twin run by Nigel Humphreys of local heating engineers HeatTech.

The team has equipped him with three bikes - a Yamaha R6, BMW 1000 and 650 Kawasaki for the TT. This will provide him with three rides on the Bee-em, two on the R6 and one on the twin.

An electrical engineer by trade, the 2020 Isle of Man Centre ACU road race champion is being supported by his employers Prospero Mechanical and Electrical of Tromode.

locals in the tt

Conor Cummins will again be among the leading riders at the TT - 16 years on from his debut in 2006.

He has accumulated no fewer than 10 podium finishes to date, but so far the top step has eluded him. Perhaps 2022 will be his year.

Nathan Harrison is making his TT debut, having scored a Manx Grand Prix double last time out on the course in 2019.

Seasoned campaigners John Barton, Dave Madsen-Mygdal and Dave Moffitt are all entered for the Supertwin race alongside Evans, Matt Mylchreest, Jason Corcoran and Jamie Cringle.

The latter two are making their debuts in the TT, but Corcoran has previous experience on the Mountain Course as he has ridden in four MGPs between 2013 and 2018.

Cringle (pictured left) has yet to ride on closed roads. He was set to make his TT bow in 2020, but that and the subsequent event in 2021 were both cancelled.

Originally a motocrosser, he switched to road racing in 2017 and worked his way through the restricted ranks at Jurby.

He enjoyed a strong 2019 season in the UK, contesting the No Limits 600cc Pirelli Super Series on his 675cc Triumph, running in the top five for most of the year.

Last year he won the Isle of Man Centre ACU road race championship and is approaching the TT with great respect as the lone local newcomer in the solo class.