The new squash season kicked off in the island this week’s with 19 teams battling it out over three leagues this campaign.
The league structure remains largely as was 25 years ago when this photo was taken of that season’s B League winners, Onchan Squash Club.
Pictured (left to right) are Sean Keefe, Dawn Cubbon, Peter Sharples, father and son Trevor and Robert Boyles, and Marty Lowe.
Peter was still playing last season, helping Island Tyres and Autocares to the C League title.
Trevor was also a very accomplished clay target shooter, claiming trap pairs bronze at the 2006 Commonwealth Games with David Walton.
Onchan Squash Club closed in 2010 and, with the courts at Mount Murray also being repurposed, the only publicly available courts in the island are now at the NSC where all league games are played on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings throughout the season.