Vagabonds women currently lie in fifth in Women’s NC2 North (South) but have a game in hand which could send them into promotion contention.
However, they do need to pick up maximum points against Aldwinians this weekend which appears to be the first league meeting between the two.
Aldwinians are winless after five games and sit next to bottom. They did draw with bottom side Bury earlier in the season but have had nothing since then.
Vagas are two from four and going well. They were just squeezed out at home by second-placed Winnington Park which means they have nothing to fear elsewhere in the table.
Flying machine Freya Crowe has scored at least once in every game so far this season and they will want her fit for this game.
While Crowe will no doubt provide the surgical strikes, there’s plenty of bludgeon in the forwards. Maylyn Campbell and Greeba Taisia are a real handful and Jules Harrison’s straight running will always yield yards.
This should be a Vagabonds win and by a big score too.
FIXTURES
Saturday, December 13:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Sandbach @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ramsey v Ashton-under-Lyne @ Mooragh Park ko 12.30pm
Vagabonds v Clitheroe @ Ballafletcher ko tbc
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Aldwinians @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
