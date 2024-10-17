Week four of the Fun88-sponsored Isle of Man Table Tennis Association league saw a return to singles play in Divisions One and One following the previous week’s doubles action.
DIVISION ONE
Strathallan (4) Travellers A (5)
On balance, Strathallan will be pleased to have picked up four points from this tough tie. Wayne Taylor was again on form and swept aside Paul Mathieson-Nelson in straight games but could not make inroads against either Malcolm Cummings or Scott Lewis.
Neil Quane claimed a tremendous victory against Mathieson-Nelson - edgy-looking punishing rallies ended when Quane broke into attacking loops in the final two points to claim the fourth game and victory.
Julian Briercliffe claimed two wins for the home side. He was pushed hard by Mathieson-Nelson but finally emerged victorious in the fourth end 11-8, and it was a similar story against Cummings.
Scott Lewis continued his 100 percent record with some ruthless play, only allowing his opponents an average of 4.2 points per game.
Travellers B (2) Ramsey A (7)
It was slim pickings for the home side, but one notable match was Will Shooter’s battling victory over Becky Taylor who he pipped 12-10 in the final end with some astute positional play.
Taylor had been on top of the world earlier in the evening when she claimed her first victory over John Shooter. After losing the first game 4-11, she had a tactical rethink and started to block Shooter’s attacking shots more. It started to pay dividends for her, as she took the match in the fourth game 11-6.
Adam Teare was also able to beat Shooter in the fourth end but the latter was too strong for Duncan Alexander.
This win brings Ramsey to within one point of leaders Travellers A.
Arbory A (8) Tower B (1)
Tower B had a tough time of it in this tie. Sonja Shaw was delighted to claim her first points of the season for Arbory with straight end wins over Mark Webster-Smith, and Steve Curtis.
But she could not handle Simon Racdcliffe who blasted his way to victory in three ends. Arbory’s Mike Tamarov and Jason Quirk were untroubled and neither dropped a game.
Tower A (2) Arbory B (7)
John Magnall and Amit Lanin claimed maximum points for Arbory by defeating Mike Bayley, Jakk Limungkoon and Ken Mitchell.
Dan Levine did well to beat Bayley in four close ends but came unstuck against Mitchell when losing in three ends and against Jakk by losing in four.
DIVISION TWO
Arbory C (4) Ramsey B (5)
Arbory’s Rob Wright found himself two games up against Adrian Slater, with some excellent play, but was pegged back by the Ramsey player who took the next 3 games 11-9, 11-3, 11-3.
The other match that went all the way was between Arbory’s Dave Bufton and Geoff Ball. Again, the Arbory player was 2-0 up but was pegged back by a determined Ball who smashed his way to victory.
But Bufton did claim two wins with victories over Lisa Lord and Slater, both in four games. Player of the night was Ball who claimed three splendid wins, with Kevin Drewry and Rob Wright falling in the fourth end, albeit after some very close games.
Desmond’s Douglas A (2) Travellers C (7)
Travellers C remain joint top of Division Two with this solid win.
Another player making a welcome return to table tennis for Travellers after a knee injury was Dave Lovelady.
He did amazingly well to take three wins without losing a single game. Paul Mathieson-Nelson, who has also recovered after knee surgery, was his usual efficient self, gleaning three wins to add to Desmonds’ pain.
Neil Ronan pushed him to a fifth end and his match with Russell Kent involved three very close games. Kent and Ronan salvaged two points for the home side with five-end wins over Dave Buck.
Peel A (8) Arbory D (1)
Jon Taylor-Burt and Stu Perry were once again unbeaten with superb wins over Malcolm Lambert, Liav Lanin and Bob Borland, which brought Peel level at the top of Division Two.
Ken Hegarty added two further points in a five-setter against Borland and a win over Liav.
Eleven-year-old Liav continues to improve each week and had some really close games in his matches.
Ramsey C (2) JRTE Marketing A (7)
Darren Shaw, playing for the home side, had a right old battle with Steven Carridge of JRTE - 11-13, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10, 11-2 says it all. A tremendous comeback for Shaw and a glorious win in the fifth end.
Keith Herrington nabbed another point against the unfortunate Carridge, closing out the game in the fourth end again after three very close games. Darren Smethurst was unbeaten on the night for JRTE.
DIVISION THREE
Ramsey D (0) Travellers D (5)
Jackie Gill and Maurice Campbell were untroubled on the night by Tony Sewell and Pat Helliwell, with all five matches being settled in three ends.
Travellers E (4) JRTE Marketing B (1)
Young Eben Moore did well to battle back from 0-2 down against Cameron Millar, only to lose the final end 11-4.
He went on to defeat Gary Skillicorn in three ends, as did team-mate Henry Weaver. The latter did well to take the win over Millar 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.
Travellers G (1) Ramsey E (4)
Tom Taylor-Burt had an excellent win over Teddy Clayton in a close four ends, sealing the win 12-10 in the fourth game.
Clayton and Saul Tumblety then rallied themselves to take the doubles for Ramsey 8-11, 11-9, 5-11, 3-11.
- Douglas TTC runs practice/drop-in sessions for juniors on Monday evenings 6-8pm at Ballakermeen school gymnasium. Players of any ability are all welcome - bats & balls available - £3 per session. Further details on Facebook.
KEN MITCHELL