Peter Hickman is on pole for the 55th annual Macau motorcycle GP tomorrow morning, Saturday.
Fastest in free practice on Thursday, the BMW-mounted FHO Racing star was closely challenged throughout the first official qualifying session by Davey Todd on the similar Burrows Engineering BMW, with 0.182 of a second separating them at the close.
The first seven riders were all BMW-mounted while Manxman Mikey Evans was the lone Suzuki rider, 18th quickest in his first appearance on the 6.12km Guia street circuit.
In the second and final session, Hickman and Todd both upped their pace by around one second to leave Hicky on pole with a best lap of 2min 24.765sec, 0.491 of a second quicker than Todd.
2022 winner Emo Kostamo was third quickest on his Penz 13 machine, fractionally ahead of team-mate David Datzer of Germany, with the top 10 rounded off by Michael Rutter, Philip Crowe, Brian McCormack, Rob Hodson (Honda), Lukas Maurer of Switzerland (Kawasaki) and Davo Johnson (also Kawasaki).
Evans upped his pace in this session to finish up 14th quickest, ahead of Dom Herbertson and Sam West.
Hickman has not raced at Macau since 2019.
The 12-lap race takes place at 8.30am GMT (Saturday).